Jembaa Groove

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After garnering massive support from the international media world (KEXP,BBC 6,Gilles Peterson, Soulection, WDR, FIP etc) of the back of their debut album “Susuma” in 2022, Jembaa Groove come forth with their second studio album “Ye Ankasa/We ourselves”....

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jembaa Groove

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

