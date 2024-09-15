DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Zia Osha

Laboratorio Di Quartiere San Siro
Sun, 15 Sept, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Osha è una zia tanto chiacchierona che insegnerà a tutte e tutti l’importanza della condivisione e delle parole, a prescindere dalla lingua in cui sono pronunciate.

Lettura animata italiano-arabo con Barbara Archetti, a partire dal libro di Fatima Sharaf***...

Questo è un evento 4-8 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Laboratorio Di Quartiere San Siro

Piazzale Selinunte 4, 20148 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open2:45 pm

