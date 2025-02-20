Top track

LEÏTI - APOCALIPSI

LEÏTI

Sala Jerusalem
Thu, 20 Feb 2025, 9:00 pm
GigsValencia
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

LEÏTI - APOCALIPSI
About

LEÏTI pa bailarlo fuerte

menores de 14 a 16 años con autorización de tutor legal y fotocopia del DNI del tutor y propio junto con la autorización // menores de 14 años acompañados de tutor legal. presentando DNI de ambos en la entrada

organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEÏTI

Venue

Sala Jerusalem

Carrer del Convent de Jerusalem, 55, 46007 València, Valencia, Spain

Doors open9:00 pm

