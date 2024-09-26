DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nabihah Iqbal

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Nabihah Iqbal

Before becoming an electro pop queen in her own right, London-based singer, producer and DJ Nabihah Iqbal (formerly known as Throwing Shade) helped shape hyperpop by lending her vocals to tracks by SOPHIE. She’s also collaborated with quantum physicists on Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

In the early months of 2020, Nabihah Iqbal’s studio was burgled. All her work was lost, including her long-awaited album. Already suffering from a broken hand and a severe case of burnout, she felt helpless. While the forensic police looked for fingerprint...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nabihah Iqbal

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

