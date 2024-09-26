DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Before becoming an electro pop queen in her own right, London-based singer, producer and DJ Nabihah Iqbal (formerly known as Throwing Shade) helped shape hyperpop by lending her vocals to tracks by SOPHIE. She’s also collaborated with quantum physicists on
In the early months of 2020, Nabihah Iqbal’s studio was burgled. All her work was lost, including her long-awaited album. Already suffering from a broken hand and a severe case of burnout, she felt helpless. While the forensic police looked for fingerprint...
