DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trough - London Pride

Union Club
Sat, 5 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the launch of TROUGH London at UNION in Vauxhall, on Saturday 5th of October. This amazing venue features dance floors and chill areas, outdoor smoking area, and much more! Get ready for a steamy night with sweaty dance floors, cruisy caves, to move t...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D. required).
Presented by Trough London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Union Club

66 Albert Embankment, Lambeth, Londres, SE1 7GR, Royaume-Uni
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.