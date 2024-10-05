DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join the launch of TROUGH London at UNION in Vauxhall, on Saturday 5th of October. This amazing venue features dance floors and chill areas, outdoor smoking area, and much more! Get ready for a steamy night with sweaty dance floors, cruisy caves, to move t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.