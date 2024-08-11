Top track

PRIVATE LIFE 002

The Shacklewell Arms
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The second installment of their continuing project, championing alternative and forward thinking audio/ visual artists, Private Life presents calls upon some of London's most exciting artists for their show at the Shacklewell arms.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Private Life.
Lineup

1
Junior XL, RIP Magic, Glucose and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

