Eve lève-toi

Mauvais Œil

Décadanse
Thu, 14 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19.53

Il existe de nombreux rituels pour s’en débarrasser, car des croyances ancestrales en font la cause de bien des malheurs, mais le Mauvais Oeil de Sarah et d’Alexis s’impose, lui, comme un regard doux sur le monde. Si le duo a choisi ce nom de scène c’est j...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
KRP Prod présente, en accord avec Vertigo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mauvais Œil

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

