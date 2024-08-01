Top track

Tomos Eames - To The Sea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tomos Eames / Underdown / Mared / Iwan Rheon

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tomos Eames - To The Sea
Got a code?

About

Excited to celebrate Tomos Eames' single, Black on the Otherside at Strongroom. The first track to be released from his upcoming EP. With stellar support from Underdown, Mared and Iwan Rheon.

From the heart of Cardiff, Wales, Tomos Eames emerges as a dyna...

Presented by Bark.

Lineup

Iwan Rheon

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.