RAMONA LIVE - The Turbans

Ramona
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
Free

About

International legends The Turbans bind together musics from ‘manywhere’ with their interstellar live show which ignites the crowd. Sonically huge and visually arresting, they are a powerhouse of talent, bringing their vibrant and unique sound to audiences...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona

Lineup

The Turbans

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

