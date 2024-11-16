Top track

One True Pairing

Purcell Room
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tom Fleming, former Wild Beasts songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist is back with a new project, One True Pairing. The name, One True Pairing, comes from internet fan fiction, where you write the perfect relationship you always wished existed.

H...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Serious.
Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

