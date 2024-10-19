DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SuperCharged presents Pendulum (DJ Set)
Saturday 19th October 2024
11pm - 5am
The Arch
One of the biggest acts on the planet, Pendulum, perform an exclusive DJ Set this October in Brighton at The Arch.
It's been a long time since Pendulum have perform...
