SuperCharged presents Pendulum

The Arch
Sat, 19 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
From £13

About

SuperCharged presents Pendulum (DJ Set)

Saturday 19th October 2024

11pm - 5am

The Arch

One of the biggest acts on the planet, Pendulum, perform an exclusive DJ Set this October in Brighton at The Arch.

It's been a long time since Pendulum have perform...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Supercharged.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pendulum

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

