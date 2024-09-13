Top track

Sobrinus - Amor Cero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sobrinus

Club Sauvage
Fri, 13 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La mítica banda de funk rock vuelve a Barcelona a presentar su cuarto álbum.

+16 (menores con tutor legal)
Presented by SIDECAR REAL, SL
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sobrinus

Venue

Club Sauvage

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

FAQs

¿Pueden entrar menores de edad?

Sí. Mayores de 16 entran sin restricciones. Menores de 16 deben asistir acompañados de madre, padre o tutor legal y firmar un documento a la entrada del concierto.

