Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 : COBRAH, rusowsky & guests

Le Trianon
Sun, 10 Nov, 6:30 pm
€33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival France 2024 présente COBRAH et rusowsky en concert le 10 novembre 2024 au Trianon !

COBRAH :

Il y a cinq ans, Clara, alias COBRAH, s'est glissée pour la première fois dans une combinaison en latex noir. Par-dessus, elle a...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

COBRAH, Rusowsky

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

