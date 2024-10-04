Top track

Big Skies, Silly Faces

Orlando Weeks

St George's Church
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£26.30

About

JOY. presents
Orlando Weeks
+ support

This is an all ages event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

All ages. U16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orlando Weeks

Venue

St George's Church

St George's Rd, Brighton BN2 1ED
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

