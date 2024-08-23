DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nadia Batson

Troxy
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From the Heart of the Caribbean to London UK, come and experience the magic of sweet Soca. Notting Hill Carnival Friday the Soca Market is about to open.

Featuring for the first time in London, backed by her full band Nadia Batson.

Nadia Batson will be l...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Mingle UK.
Lineup

Nadia Batson, Pumpa

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

