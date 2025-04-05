Top track

GBH

New Cross Inn
Sat, 5 Apr 2025, 6:00 pm
£22

About

Punk T Ska and My Baby present

GBH

UK punk legends back at the New Cross Inn for another year.

https://www.facebook.com/GBH.official

+ supports TBA

Saturday 5th April 2025

New Cross Inn

Doors 6pm

Tickets £20 ADV STBF

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GBH

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

