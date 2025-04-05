DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Punk T Ska and My Baby present
GBH
UK punk legends back at the New Cross Inn for another year.
https://www.facebook.com/GBH.official
+ supports TBA
Saturday 5th April 2025
New Cross Inn
Doors 6pm
Tickets £20 ADV STBF
