DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vogues - No Songbirds EP Release Party

The Social
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Down Down Down presents Vogues' release party for their new EP 'No Songbirds' at The Social!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.