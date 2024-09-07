DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RIXE

The Meadows
Sat, 7 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The kings of Oi! From Paris France return to NYC! RIXE with support from Loosey, Vsxine, and Mopar Stars

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vaxine, Loosey, Rixe

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

