ONYX STONE Presents The After Party!

Justines
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJMargate
£11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About MC Onyx Stone

Onyx Stone has been one of the pioneering MC's on the UK Garage circuit over the past 26 years. His Catalogue of work history speaks for itself.

With a heavily influenced Reggae upbringing, combined with the constant change within the UK urban scene, Onyx Read more

Event information

One of the biggest garage events is hitting the SE on Friday, August 30th! Onyx Stone is taking over Justines for an epic after party!

Known for UKG hits like "Summer of Love," "Garage Girls," and "Imagine Remix," you won't want to miss this!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justine’s.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MC Onyx Stone

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

