DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carbonne

La Cigale
Sat, 12 Apr 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CARBONNE sur scène, c’est une expérience unique.

Avec la sortie de son EP “Par Nous Mêmes” et son tube Imagine, CARBONNE affine son identité et nourrit un projet musical hybride et ambitieux.

S’inspirant de ses racines espagnoles et de son vécu méditerra...

Présenté par PNM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carbonne

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.