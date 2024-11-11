DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Ned Boulting's Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 And All That

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:45 pm
ComedyLondon
From £37.30
About

Ned Boulting returns again! But this time he’s 101 years too late for the 1923 Tour de France!

In his latest celebration of the greatest race on earth, Ned delves into the hidden mysteries of a mysterious roll of film from the 1923 Tour de France that fel...

14+ (All U18s must be accompanied by 21+. No more than 2 U18 per 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

