MaidaVale - (If You Want the Smoke) Be the Fire

MaidaVale

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from various backgrounds both musically and geographically, Swedish psych wonder MaidaVale have had the ability to capture audiences with their spirited energy ever since starting out on the Stockholm underground scenes a decade ago. The band combi...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

MaidaVale

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

