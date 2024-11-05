DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hannes Wittmer - Live 2024

Hafenklang
Tue, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sag es allen Leuten

Ein Stück weit würde Hannes Wittmer die letzten drei Jahre seines Lebens gerne hinter sich lassen. Einen Schlussstrich ziehen, einfach weitergehen und nicht mehr zurückschauen. Aber natürlich trägt man alles, was man erlebt, immer mit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hannes Wittmer

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

