You'll Understand When You're Older

Core. - A Celebration Of Noise | Sunday

Multiple Venues, Glasgow
Sun, 4 Aug, 1:30 pm
GigsGlasgow
£57.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

You'll Understand When You're Older
About

Core. is a celebration of noise - a festival bringing you some of the best bands in the world as well as THE most exciting new Scottish acts.

Wristband / main box office will be at Woodside Halls.

Hug and Pint Venue

Gout, Kaonashi, Hexis, Trauma Bonds,...

This is a 14+ event, under 18s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Core.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gout, Kaonashi, Hexis and 13 more

Venue

Glasgow, UK
Doors open1:30 pm

