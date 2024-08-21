DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deanna DiLandro, Teather, Austyn Del

Genghis Cohen
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Deanna DiLandro

With a voice that reaches out to listeners like the bold embrace she’d share with a friend on the dance floor, Deanna DiLandro’s essence feels just the same. Most recently the vocalist for New Jersey pop-rock band, Powerlines, Deanna now e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.