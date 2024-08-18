Top track

Paint the Town Pink Part 2: EP Release Show

Purgatory
Sun, 18 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Paint the Town Pink is an album concept created around our first single "Pink Gucci"

Debut 2022 on all streaming platforms Proof and Yoda has a vast sounds collection to choose from.

A combination of Trap Hip Hop Lyrics with A Punk flow the Second instal...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Chinaman, Aullan, DJ Miami Joe and 2 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

