DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Mega Mango / Daphne Eckman / Midamerican Elevator

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$22.25

About Mega Mango

In 2018 Mega Mango released their debut single, You Spent All Your Love. While it gained significant traction with the indie rock community, this success would be short-lived.

The pressures of young adulthood, compounded by a global pandemic, forced the b Read more

Event information

Mega Mango
w/ Daphne Eckman and Midamerican Elevator

$22.25 ADV // $25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

17+
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Midamerican Elevator, Daphne Eckman, Mega Mango

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

