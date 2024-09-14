DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: DC

Location TBA, Washington D.C.
Sat, 14 Sept, 3:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DC: we touch down in The District once again this September. As always, dropping in with a stacked roster. More details TBA.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
Venue

Location TBA, Washington D.C.

Washington, DC, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

