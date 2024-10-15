Top track

David Cross Band - Exiles

David Cross Band plays King Crimson

Elkton Music Hall
Tue, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

LT@50 LIVE - The David Cross Band will be touring Larks' Tongues In Aspic at 50 throughout 2024 continuing the celebration of this seminal album with some material from Starless And Bible Back & Red album. Recently, John Mitchell, a member of...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The David Cross Band

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

