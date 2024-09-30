Top track

Gee Tee and R.M.F.C. (Sydney) w/ Tube Alloys (LA)

Hotel Vegas
Mon, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
$24.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gee Tee & R.M.F.C. on tour from Sydney, Australia with Tube Alloys from Los Angeles!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tube Alloys

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

