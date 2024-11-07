Top track

Pointed Sticks - What Do You Want Me To Do

Pointed Sticks

Goldener Salon
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
€17

About

Pointed Sticks // Powerpop // CAN

Pointed Sticks, aus Vancouver, Kanada sind ein unmittelbarer Hitgarant für Popmusik Punks und -fans in der ganzen Welt. Nachdem sie vor ein paar Jahren von einem japanischen Fan reaktiviert worden sind, 2018 ausverkaufte...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pointed Sticks

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

