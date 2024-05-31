DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Concert — Antinote : Sha Ru (live), The Drift Institute (NVST & Théo Muller) (live), Shelter (live), Pandoux (support djset)
Antinote est fier de s’associer au badaboom et présenter le temps d’une soirée un line up qui présente exclusivement de jeunes mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.