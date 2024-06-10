Top track

Ya no es el mismo

SprEco Festival Day 1

Monk - Sala Teatro
Mon, 10 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsRoma
€16.35

Ya no es el mismo
About

SprECO Festival, powered by @indiepanchine

Segui @sprecofestival per gli approfondimenti 👀

sprECO Festival si fonda sulla convinzione che la sensibilizzazione per le misure di contenimento della crisi ambientale si possano diffondere anche attraverso mo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale musicale PNC Lab.

Lineup

11
Chino, Ugo Crepa, Kira and 11 more

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

