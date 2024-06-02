DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hillbilly Jeff's Brunch Americana Memorial & Benefit Show

Alex's Bar
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Memorial & Benefit Show for Hillbilly Jeff

special guests: The Dave & Deke Combo, Thee Heroes, Amber Foxx, The Sidewynders, Brian jay & The Last Call Boys, The Unholy 4, and DJs James & Shorty

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1
The Dave And Deke Combo, Amber Foxx, The Sidewynders and 1 more

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

