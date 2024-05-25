DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Groove Boys Project (all night long)

Djoon
Sat, 25 May, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€17.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le duo Groove Boys Project, composé de deux artistes français Boyzi & Lucas Moinet revient avec leur ALL NIGHT LONG au Djoon le samedi 25 mai !

Derrière les platines, les deux Groove Boys composent magistralement une selecta orientée vers les sets soul, f...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Djoon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Groove Boys Project

Venue

Djoon

22 Boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013 Paris-13E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.