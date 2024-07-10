Top track

Flo Perlin - Baghdad

Flo Perlin

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 10 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
Selling fast
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flo Perlin is a contemporary singer-songwriter from London, UK with Iraqi and Belarusian heritage. She has been hailed as a ‘true storyteller’ by BBC Radio 6 with a style that blends contemporary folk, jazz and soul. The songs explore themes such as family...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flo Perlin

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

