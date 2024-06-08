DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stories on Love: Boysober Research hosted by Hope Woodard

The Blue Room
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Limited Seating Available - First Come First Served

Join Hope Woodard for Boysober in Nashville, where we're diving into love stories for a night. It's going to be an evening filled with laughs and true stories about the ups and downs of love. Grab a seat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.