Metro Boomin x Future Night

El Club Detroit
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
From $13.60
💥 Get ready to vibe to the beats that have shaped the modern rap scene, courtesy of two of the industry's biggest names. From Metro Boomin's signature production style to Future's undeniable charisma, every track spun will be a certified hit.

🔥 Let the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EFG Group LLC dba El Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

