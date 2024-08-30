DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
💥 Get ready to vibe to the beats that have shaped the modern rap scene, courtesy of two of the industry's biggest names. From Metro Boomin's signature production style to Future's undeniable charisma, every track spun will be a certified hit.
🔥 Let the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.