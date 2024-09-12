DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ITM presents Inside Track Showcase

229
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ITM presents Inside Track Showcase

229 Great Portland Street - Venue 1

Acts: Saasil, Isaac Stunna, Jmarni, Aisha Kigs + live band

Special Guests: Aileen Kelly, Rob Green, Kalio, Halle Anna

with DJ Dukez

Access Information: https://229.london/access/...

This is an 16+ event (Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by ITM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

