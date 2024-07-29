Top track

Lydia

Highly Suspect

El Club Detroit
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$65.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Highly Suspect first met in high school in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The three members of the band formed a close friendship due to their shared love of music. After high school, they moved to Brooklyn, New York where they began jamming together in earnest....

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Highly Suspect

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

