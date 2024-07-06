Top track

Candy - Transcend to Wet

Shore Style Summer Slam Vol 4 ft Candy + more

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$33.50

About

Saturday, July 6th

Takedown Events & Shore Style Punk Night presentes: Shore Style Summer Slam Vol. 4

Candy (Celebrating the release of "It's Inside You")

Everybody Gets Hurt

Divison of Mind

Final Resting Place

Sector

Last Man Out

@ Salty's Beach B...

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
Lineup

2
Candy, Everybody Gets Hurt, Division of Mind and 2 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

