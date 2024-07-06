DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, July 6th
Takedown Events & Shore Style Punk Night presentes: Shore Style Summer Slam Vol. 4
Candy (Celebrating the release of "It's Inside You")
Everybody Gets Hurt
Divison of Mind
Final Resting Place
Sector
Last Man Out
@ Salty's Beach B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.