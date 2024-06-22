DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tropique Sunset Jungle Cruise - Latin Afrohouse Boat Party Cruise

Pier 15 East River Esplanade
Sat, 22 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.09
About

Join us for the Golden Hour in New York City while enjoying the Skyline views and dancing to the vibrations of Latin Afrohouse!

After nearly 800 sold out concert cruises, iBoatNYC returns in 2024 for Season 5 with over 150 shows featuring top internationa...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pier 15 East River Esplanade

78 South Street, New York City, New York 10038, United States
Doors open5:00 pm
200 capacity

