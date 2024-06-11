DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year Competition is back for 2024 featuring some of the most exciting emerging talent on the LGBTQ+ comedy scene.
Join us to watch & vote for your favourites and help us find the LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year.
With an inc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs