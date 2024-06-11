DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LGBTQ New Comedian of The Year

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 11 Jun, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year Competition is back for 2024 featuring some of the most exciting emerging talent on the LGBTQ+ comedy scene.

Join us to watch & vote for your favourites and help us find the LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year.

With an inc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

