DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bashment Party (25+)

The Lower Third
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bashment Party bring you their first-ever 25+ only Club party - intimate settings tickets will sell out so be fast! Come & experience THE hottest Dancehall + Caribbean music spot in the UK.

This is an 25+ event - physical photo ID required
Presented by Caribbean Rocks.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Nate

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.