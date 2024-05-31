Top track

SyKo - Gwalla Machine GO BRR

UBRAN DELUXE @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

a party called Tribe @ Smoke & Mirrors presents:

“Urban Deluxe +” Friday May 31st.

A party called Tribe" is an innovative collective movement that has become a cultural mainstay in the Chicago house music scene. While transforming the dance floors into a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KOVU, Flores Negras, SyKo

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

