Nostalgic Party: Disney Channel & 2010's

The Baby G
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$25.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Infinity Teen Pop brings you a nostalgic party with the Disney Channel movies/series

(High School Musical, Camp Rock, Hannah Montana, Lemonade Mouth, Starstruck, Cheetah Girls...)

+ hits from the 2010s (Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, On...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Infinity Teen Pop
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

