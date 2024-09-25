Top track

Buzz' Ayaz - Zali

Buzz' Ayaz

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Buzz' Ayaz the new project led by Antonis Antoniou – founder of award-winning bands Monsieur Doumani and Trio Tekke – brings a fresh air of Eastern Mediterranean psychedelia, rock and blues. The cypriot group fuses tribal-like drumming, dynamic offbeat gro...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Antonis Antoniou

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

