DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Buzz' Ayaz the new project led by Antonis Antoniou – founder of award-winning bands Monsieur Doumani and Trio Tekke – brings a fresh air of Eastern Mediterranean psychedelia, rock and blues. The cypriot group fuses tribal-like drumming, dynamic offbeat gro...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.