The Paulines, Sex Shop Mushrooms and More

La Java
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8

About

"Du garage au rock alternatif avec un passage par le grunge", la scène de La Java va trembler le samedi 7 juin 2024 au son de trois groupes qui son prêts à enflammer ce lieu mythique comme jamais. Au programme :

The Paulines (Paris, FR - Garage)

Dee (bas...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

