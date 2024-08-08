Top track

Fountains of Enceladus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Codex Serafini

New Cross Inn
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fountains of Enceladus
Got a code?

About

Codex Serafini

Heavy psych metal rituals from space. Warming up their spellbinding live show before they head for Arctangent.

https://www.instagram.com/codexserafini_band/

https://linktr.ee/codexserafini

+ more tba

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.