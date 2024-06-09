DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daylight Discotheque

Café Schöne Aussichten
Sun, 9 Jun, 4:00 pm
DJHamburg
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sonntag, Sommersonne.

Zeit für Daydrinking & Daydancing im Planten un Blomen mit RSS Disco.

Daylight Discotheque nimmt sich beim Namen: endlich einen schönen Ort zu schaffen für Sonntage im Park. Blick auf die Enten, Getränk in der Hand und mindestens ei...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Café Schöne Aussichten.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RSS Disco

Venue

Café Schöne Aussichten

Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open4:00 pm

