DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sonntag, Sommersonne.
Zeit für Daydrinking & Daydancing im Planten un Blomen mit RSS Disco.
Daylight Discotheque nimmt sich beim Namen: endlich einen schönen Ort zu schaffen für Sonntage im Park. Blick auf die Enten, Getränk in der Hand und mindestens ei...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.